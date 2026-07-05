Ukrainian forces attack DPR territory 22 times over past day

DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 22 attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past day, leaving four civilians injured, the DPR administration's office for documenting Ukraine's war crimes said.

"A total of 22 armed attacks by the Ukrainian armed formations were recorded. We received information about four civilians being injured. There were also additional reports about two civilians who were wounded on July 4 in Makeyevka and Novopetrikovka," the statement said.

Seven attacks were carried out in the Gorlovka area, four in the Makeyevka area, three each in the Donetsk and Volnovakha areas, and one each in the Svetlodarsk, Novoazovsk, Telmanovo, Shakhtyorsk, and Starobeshevo areas.

The attacks damaged eight residential buildings, 12 civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as trucks and passenger vehicles. A total of 30 munitions of various types were fired.