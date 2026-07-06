MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The United Kingdom directs the Kiev regime as it carries out its terror attacks, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on reports that London orchestrated June’s Sevastopol museum attack.

"London is manipulating the Kiev regime while it is carrying out its acts of terror," the diplomat said.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement earlier in the day that the Ukrainian drone attack on the Siege of Sevastopol panorama building last month was an elaborately planned operation by Britain and its special services.