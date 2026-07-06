US to deploy additional military personnel to Poland within three months — newspaper

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The US will send another 5,000 servicemen to Poland on a rotational basis within three months, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP) newspaper reported, citing a source.

According to it, Washington is also considering a decision on a permanent military base on Polish territory. The decision is expected within six months to a year, the newspaper’s source said.

Around 10,000 US soldiers are currently stationed in Poland, mainly on a rotational basis. On May 19, US Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell said the rotation of US troops in Poland will be delayed. Later US President Donald Trump said the United States would deploy additional 5,000 servicemen to Poland following the successful re-election of Polish President Karol Nawrocki, whose campaign he supported. At the same time, Trump did not specify which units would be sent to Poland, whether they would be drawn from other European countries, or whether this would mean resuming troop deployments under the rotation framework. In early June, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz sent an official request to the Pentagon to establish a permanent US military base in Poland.