Polish Defense Ministry to disclose information about military supplies to Kiev

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Polish Defense Minister Wladysіaw Kosiniak-Kamys will disclose information about arms supplies to Kiev since the special military operation in Ukraine started amid reports of Warsaw's secret transfer of missiles for Patriot systems.

"After consultations with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, guided by the principle of public responsibility and in accordance with the law, I have ordered the disclosure of information on all tranches of military aid to Ukraine for 2022-2026," Kosinyak-Kamysh wrote on X.

He also said he had ordered the Military Counterintelligence Service to check those who disseminated "secret information" about such supplies.

Earlier, Marcin Przydacz, head of the Bureau for International Policy under the administration of the Polish leader, said that Poland could have allegedly transferred missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine in the spring of 2026.