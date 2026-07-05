MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Most countries of the world share a common understanding that the United States does not have the right to make decisions for the others, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on Telegram, commenting on the 250th anniversary of the US.

"The United States has turned 250 years old. Are they a role model or an ‘evil empire’? In my opinion, neither," he said.

"But here's what most countries on the planet agree on: America doesn't have the right to make decisions for the others. Any state, both small and huge, will be able to deal with its problems on its own.".

“The United States and the White House have no right to impose their will on others,” he wrote. “Let them sort out the mess in their house first."