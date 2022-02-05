Kremlin spokesman slams Bloomberg’s publishing error as dangerous

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The Bloomberg news agency’s publishing error about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine makes it clear how dangerous West-triggered tensions are, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"It hardly was a provocation, there is no need to exaggerate it," he said, adding that the agency had apologized for the error.

"However, this situation makes it clear how dangerous such tensions are, which have been triggered by daily aggressive statements that we keep hearing from Washington, European capitals and London, because it is these statements, the deployment of troops near our borders and daily activities to pump Ukraine with weapons that lead to these tensions, and any spark is dangerous amid tensions," Peskov pointed out.

The Bloomberg news site earlier posted a headline reading: "Russia invades Ukraine" but later admitted the mistake and removed the headline. According to the agency, headlines are usually prepared for many scenarios and this one was published inadvertently. "The headline has been removed and we are investigating the cause," Bloomberg said.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected these allegations.