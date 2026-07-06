MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Drone units from Russia's South battlegroup destroyed five Ukrainian ground robotic systems carrying supplies in Druzhkovka and Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Footage released by the ministry showed five Ukrainian ground robotic systems carrying cargo being struck.

"FPV drone crews from the unmanned systems units of the 54th and 77th Motor Rifle Regiments of the South battlegroup are disrupting the enemy's logistics chains in Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka and Druzhkovka," the ministry said.

The ground robotic systems are targeted with FPV drones, destroying both the vehicles and the supplies they are transporting. This prevents the Ukrainian armed forces from receiving the equipment needed to sustain their defense.