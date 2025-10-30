Bank of Russia’s Governor calls sharp key rate cut a ‘double blow’ to economy

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. A sharp reduction in the key rate would lead to a surge in inflation and then to a rise in market rates, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said speaking at the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"If we lower the key rate when inflation is high, the effect will be the opposite, and the economy will suffer a double blow: first, inflation will rise, then rates will rise," she said.

Nabullina stressed that the key rate alone cannot make loans cheap.

"Moderate rates only appear when inflation is low," she explained.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Russia lowered its key rate from 17% to 16.5% per annum, indicating that it would maintain the tight monetary policy necessary to bring inflation back to its target.

The Bank of Russia also narrowed its forecast corridor for the average key rate through the end of 2025 to 19.2% from 18.8-19.6%. At the same time, the regulator raised its forecast for 2026 to 13-15% from 12-13%, and for 2027 and 2028 the regulator maintained at 7.5-8.5%.