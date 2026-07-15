Russian stock market pares losses during main trading session

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock market pared its losses during the main trading session, according to trading data.

The move followed a statement by US President Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox News, the US leader said he believed Russia was ready to reach a peace agreement on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict in the near future.

As of 2:25 p.m. Moscow time, before Trump's statement, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 2.78%, at 2,110.51 and 857.98 points, respectively. By 2:30 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had pared its decline to 2,146.43 points (-1.12%), while the RTS index stood at 872.58 points (-1.12%).

The MOEX index later traded at 2,128.18 points (-1.96%), while the RTS index stood at 865.26 points (-1.96%) as of 3:09 p.m. Moscow time, according to trading data.

As previously reported, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia remains open to achieving its goals in Ukraine through peaceful diplomatic negotiations but continues its special military operation as long as Kiev is unwilling to pursue such a path.