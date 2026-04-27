ZNPP confirms first employee death resulting from Ukraine’s attacks

MELITOPOL, April 27. /TASS/. A man has died as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), becoming the first employee killed in such attacks, the plant’s spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"This is the first case when a Zaporozhye NPP employee was killed in a Ukrainian strike while at his workstation. Previously, our employees had only been wounded in such enemy attacks. The lone death was Andrey Korotky, who was killed in a terror attack by the Kiev regime in Energodar," she said.

The ZNPP said earlier that a Ukrainian drone attack on the facility’s transport department left a driver killed.

Andrey Korotky, chief of the access control office at the ZNPP’s security service and former speaker of Energodar’s legislature, was killed in a car blast on October 4, 2025. According to investigators, a makeshift explosive device was planted under his car parked near his house. The man died of wounds in hospital.