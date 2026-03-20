Russian embassy in France says was not notified about tanker detention

PARIS, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in France has not bee notified by the French authorities about the detention of the Deyna tanker in the Mediterranean and has no information about whether there are Russian nationals aboard.

"The French authorities have not notified us. We have no information about the crew as of yet," an embassy spokesman told TASS.

The maritime prefecture in Toulon said earlier that a Mozambique-flagged tanker allegedly sailing from Russia had been detained in the Mediterranean to check its national affiliation. French President Emmanuel Macron stated on his X page that this was a vessel of the so-called Russian shadow fleet.