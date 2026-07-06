MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. On the night of July 5 into July 6, Ukraine flew 625 attack drones at Russia. In total 613 aerial targets were shot down over the country’s regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry emphasized that the West's attempts to use the Kiev regime as a proxy to attack civilian Russian targets will be countered by increasing the number and severity of strikes on Ukrainian territory.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Defense Ministry.

Thwarted attack

- In repelling the Ukrainian drone attack, Russian air defense forces destroyed 147 UAVs over the Kursk Region, 43 over the Belgorod Region, 48 over the Leningrad Region, 72 over the Yaroslavl Region, 64 over Crimea, and 31 over the Kaluga Region. The overwhelming majority of Ukrainian drones were shot down or suppressed.

Kiev goals

- On the eve of the NATO summit, Vladimir Zelensky wanted to demonstrate to his European partners that he is willing to strike civilian targets in Russia from Ukrainian territory, using their funds.

- Kiev focused its efforts on damaging the logistical links of the civilian fuel and energy infrastructure in Russian regions, including the Leningrad, Bryansk, Belgorod, Yaroslavl, Kaluga, and Kursk regions, as well as Crimea.

Restoration of facilities

- Civilian facilities in Russia damaged as a result of the Kiev regime's attack will be repaired in the near future.

Russia’s response

- In response to Kiev's terrorist attack, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using land-, air-, and sea-based precision-guided weapons and attack drones against military industrial facilities, as well as fuel and energy facilities affiliated with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kiev and the Kiev region.

- The West's attempts to use the Kiev regime for attacks on Russian civilian facilities will be countered by an increase in the number and severity of strikes on Ukrainian territory.