Trump’s call with Putin shows Russia-US dialogue maintained, lawmaker argues

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump showed to Europe that the United States and Russia have maintained direct dialogue as he held a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, Roza Chemeris who sits on the State Duma Committee on International Affairs told TASS.

"The NATO summit will kick off in Ankara shortly, and Donald Trump sent a clear message to [Vladimir] Zelensky’s European partners that Moscow and Washington maintain direct dialogue and that Vladimir Putin’s position in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been a key one for the United States, despite the challenging international situation and endless tricks by Zelensky in an attempt to avoid a peaceful settlement of this conflict," the New People party member said.

The Putin-Trump call, this year’s fourth, was initiated by Trump, and it was a lengthy one, she emphasized.

Putin told Trump over the phone that Moscow is ready to resolve the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy based on Russia’s stances, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov revealed earlier. According to him, the two leaders discussed the Ukraine issue, including ahead of Trump’s coming participation at the NATO summit in Turkey on July 7-8.