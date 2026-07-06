Russian Foreign Ministry summons Swedish ambassador, spokeswoman says

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called in Swedish Ambassador to Moscow Anna Christina Therese Johannesson, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"The Swedish ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry today," she said in response to a TASS question.

Zakharova pointed out that Russia’s embassy in Sweden and Russian diplomats "have been subjected to not only a terrorist threat but literally physical drone attacks, with drones launched directly at the premises" of the diplomatic mission.

"This is not the first time. We regularly point out to the Swedish authorities that such actions are unacceptable and should be given proper legal and political evaluation so that such incidents do not happen again. Unfortunately, however, they continue to occur," Zakharova said.

"We will also recall Sweden’s obligations under the Vienna Conventions and also the assurances Stockholm previously gave. We will have to do it once again," the diplomat added.