South Korea completely suspends military agreement with Pyongyang

SEOUL, June 4. /TASS/. The South Korean government has approved a proposal to fully suspend the September 19, 2018 inter-Korean tension reduction pact, Yonhap reported.

On June 3, the South Korean president’s administration informed that it will raise this issue at a cabinet meeting. The government explained that with North Korea refusing to implement the agreement, obligations under it create difficulties for South Korea’s armed forces.

A document with the decision on the matter should be signed by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The inter-Korean tension reduction pact provides for a number of measures reducing tensions in the military sphere, including buffer zones in borderline areas where military drills are prohibited. Last November, Pyongyang announced it would stop observing the agreement completely after Seoul stopped implementing some of its provisions as a reaction to the launch of an intelligence satellite.

The suspension of the agreement will allow Seoul to restart loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts toward the North.

Last week, North Korea made an unsuccessful attempt to launch a satellite, sent trash-carrying balloons twice, launched 18 short-range ballistic missiles and was disrupting GPS signal in South Korea for five days in a row.