US does not see Europe as mediator in talks with Iran — Finnish president

CAIRO, April 24. /TASS/. Washington does not see Europe as a mediator in talks on resolving the conflict with Iran, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

"I don’t think the Americans want Europeans as mediators. That’s why they are using the Pakistanis, and actually, previously, the Egyptians and the Omanis as well. So I think this is more of regional mediation," he told Al Arabiya in an interview, when asked if Helsinki could help settle the conflict, given Stubb’s close ties with US President Donald Trump.

The Finnish president also pointed out that Helsinki had not yet made a decision on participating in a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz because it had no warship it could send to the region. Still, Finland intended to make a decision in due course to take part in the mission "in one way or another," Stubb added.

On April 11, Tehran and the US held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements. On April 21, the US president announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to Iran’s state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to recognize Washington's unilateral ceasefire extension but will act in accordance with national interests.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to Tehran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war.