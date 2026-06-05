Uzbekistan’s leader hails Russia as time-tested strategic partner, ally

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Uzbekistan regards Russia as a time-tested strategic partner and ally, the Central Asian nation’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

"For Uzbekistan, Russia is more than just a regional neighbor. It is our time-tested strategic partner and ally. Today, our relations have entered a new era. Cooperation has become multi-tiered and diverse," he pointed out in an address to the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Forum (SPIEF).

He added that Russia and Uzbekistan have progressed from simple trade in goods to building complex industrial supply chains, technological alliances, joint design projects and localized manufacturing.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.