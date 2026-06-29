Yerevan may delay referendum on EAEU in current circumstances — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Yerevan is in no hurry to hold a referendum on its continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which may be due to the authorities’ opportunistic considerations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated.

"As for the referendum, as you know, in the abovementioned joint statement, the four leaders (of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan - TASS) spoke in favor of holding this referendum in the near future, since, under Armenian law, a referendum is required for Armenia’s accession to supranational integration structures," he told RTVI in an interview.

"So, to be honest, we don’t really understand why the Armenian leadership is in no hurry to ask the residents about their views on this important issue," the senior diplomat added. "I suppose it’s possible that there are some opportunistic considerations behind this lack of urgency, right?" Galuzin stressed.