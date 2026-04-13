Intervention into Strait of Hormuz security to cause escalation — Iran’s defense ministry

TEHRAN, April 13. /TASS/. Any foreign interference into the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, including by the United States, will cause an even greater escalation and an energy crisis, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik said.

"Any military intervention by foreign powers in the security of the Strait of Hormuz would escalate the crisis and instability in global energy security," Iran’s Press TV quoted him as saying.

In his words, Iran has full control over the Strait, and will not allow any interference or aggression by US or other foreign forces.

In the wake of US-Iranian negotiations on April 11, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the US military will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13, blocking any vessel entering or departing the Islamic Republic’s ports. The US blockade is expected to come into effect at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT).