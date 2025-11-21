Ukraine, E3 nations working on counter-proposal to US peace plan — Reuters

LONDON, November 21. /TASS/. Ukraine, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are working on a counter-proposal to the United States’ plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the agency, other European countries will also give their input on the counter-proposal.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff were in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the peace plan floated by Washington.