PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, May 14. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern has unveiled its latest advanced uniform, a new addition to the Novator uniform kit.

"In terms of outfit development, we are continuously innovating," stated Alan Lushnikov, the company's CEO. "We are proud to introduce this promising new uniform, which has undergone extensive development. Our company is actively supplying combat clothing, and we have received positive feedback and commendations from users."

Lushnikov also emphasized the ongoing efforts to refine their gear: instructors and specialists from our service department regularly visit the special operation zones to gather firsthand feedback from users, ensuring our equipment meets the highest standards.

The presentation took place at a shooting complex within Patriot Park near Moscow, highlighting Kalashnikov Concern's commitment to advancing military gear through innovation and close collaboration with end-users.