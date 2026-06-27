Eurasia’s new security architecture to serve as ‘safety net’ against conflicts

KALININGRAD, June 27. /TASS/. The construction of a new Eurasian security architecture is intended to create a ‘safety net’ in the region against future conflicts, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of an expert dialogue of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "put forward a conceptual foreign policy initiative two years ago to shape a new Eurasian security architecture," he noted. "This architecture is envisioned as a safety net designed to prevent dangerous rivalry among various global players and to ensure adherence to the principle of equal and indivisible security whereby the security of one state is not achieved at the expense of others," the diplomat explained.

This architecture would cement, and is already cementing, a "shared understanding and entails resolving existing contradictions by eliminating their root causes based on the principle of regional responsibility", he said, adding that "it is easier to address common challenges within this more stable framework.".