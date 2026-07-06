Serbia will never impose sanctions against Russia — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Serbia will never impose sanctions on Russia despite immense pressure, Minister in charge of Serbian international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic said as he spoke at a session as part of the 16th Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"We have not imposed, and never will impose sanctions against Russia. We are facing immense pressure, even actual political threats. We are steadfast, and we know who our friends are," he said.

"The EU is Serbia’s primary economic partner, but the situation is changing. The entire energy sector relies heavily on Russia. We have the most reliable gas supplies and the best terms," the minister said, adding that economic cooperation between the two countries is very important, and not only in the energy sector.

"Sanctions are the most unfair instrument, they yield no results. There isn’t a single country that speaks of sovereignty without industrial sovereignty. Everyone is waiting for the sanctions to be lifted, being aware that the Russian market holds great promise," he noted.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event’s general news agency.

Innoprom will also be held in India (New Delhi) from September 9 to 11, and in Belarus (Minsk) from September 30 to October 2.