Mass farewell procession for Khamenei to begin early Monday in Tehran

TEHRAN, July 6. /TASS/. A large-scale funeral procession with the bodies of Iran's late leader Ali Khamenei and his family members will begin at 6:00 a.m. local time (05:30 Moscow time), a TASS correspondent reported. According to the authorities, 15-20 mln people are expected to take part in the event.

Tehran's road authorities are closing all streets leading to the procession route, while law enforcement agencies are implementing enhanced security measures.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref described the event as "an epoch-making occasion born of the spirit of the Islamic Revolution." He said Tehran was ready to receive millions of pilgrims from across the country as well as Shiites from around the world.

From the capital, Khamenei's body will be taken to Iran's religious center, the city of Qom. On July 8, it will be transported to Iraq, where separate farewell ceremonies will be held in Karbala and Najaf. The burial is scheduled for July 9 in Khamenei's hometown of Mashhad, home to the Imam Reza Mausoleum, one of Shiite Islam's holiest shrines.