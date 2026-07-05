MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the meeting at the command post is a signal of the imminent liberation of Donbass for the United States "as a hesitating mediator," deputy chairman of the United Russia faction in the State Duma and deputy head of the State Duma Committee on Security Adalbi Shkhagoshev told TASS.

Putin held a meeting on Friday at one of the auxiliary command posts of the United Group of Forces, where he called the liberation of Konstantinovka the key to liberating the entire territory of the DPR.

"The weight of Putin's words spoken at the command post is important today for millions of people around the world. For the Western coalition, it is a direct signal that Russia's victory is only a matter of time, as Putin promised. For the United States, as a hesitating mediator, this is a reliable fact about the inevitable liberation of Donbass and the failed political sabotage of the West," Shkhagoshev said.

The parliamentarian also added that this is a signal for the Russian fighters in Konstantinovka, it shows that the commander-in-chief is nearby, "he is clear and precise."

"Direct contact with the fighters who took the fortress city, who were not stopped by the most powerful multi-kilometer fortifications, is strategically valuable. The president's personal history proved this back in the confrontation with international terrorism in the North Caucasus [in the noughties]," Shkhagoshev said.