MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia remains open to a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine, but hopes that the European Union will not be able to undermine all peace efforts, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a journalist of Vesti.

"Of course, we remain open to peaceful talks, and it would be preferable for us to achieve all our goals through peaceful diplomatic negotiations," Peskov said.

"We hope that the European Union will not be able to completely destroy these prospects. And in this regard, we hope for continued efforts to provide goodwill services from US intermediaries.".