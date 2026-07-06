Russia, Belarus creating unified transport system for Union State — Russian PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are establishing a unified transport system for the Union State, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Turchin on the sidelines of Innoprom.

"We are also creating a unified transport system for the Union State. Passenger rail services between neighboring regions began on April 2, our presidents had agreed on this," he said.

This primarily refers to the suburban routes Smolensk-Orsha and Smolensk-Vitebsk, Mishustin added.

"The second Innoprom international industrial exhibition will take place in Minsk in early October, and I am absolutely certain that it will give impetus to our joint development," the Russian premier noted.