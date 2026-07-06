More than 850 organizations to take part in Innoprom exhibition

EKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. More than 850 organizations will take part in the 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition, which opens in Ekaterinburg on July 6. The exhibition will occupy 50,000 square meters across all four pavilions of the Ekaterinburg-Expo International Exhibition Center, the organizers said.

"More than 850 organizations will participate in the exhibition. Five countries will present national pavilions: Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus. Other international participants include companies and business associations from Vietnam, India, and China. Twenty-four Russian regions will showcase collective stands featuring their companies and projects, with the largest exhibits presented by the Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, and Tula regions, as well as Moscow and Tatarstan," the organizers said.

The Innoprom business program includes more than 100 events and will open with a business breakfast attended by Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, as well as heads of industry associations and exhibiting companies.

The 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition will be held in Ekaterinburg from July 6 to July 9. Indonesia is this year's partner country. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Sverdlovsk regional government, with Formika Event serving as the operator.

TASS is the event's general news agency.