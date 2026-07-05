MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky does not need either dead or living Ukrainians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said commenting on Kiev's refusal to stop fighting in Konstantinovka to transfer the dead soldiers’ bodies to Ukraine.

"Zelensky does not need Ukrainians, neither dead nor alive," the diplomat said in a comment to the Zvezda TV channel.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had offered Ukraine to stop the shelling of Konstantinovka from 12:00 p.m. to 18:00 p.m. Moscow time (09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m. GMT) on July 6 to transfer the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers. Ukraine refused.