Poland needs to think about security while producing drones for Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Poland should think about its security after the Russian Defense Ministry published the addresses of enterprises making drones for Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"In any case, it makes sense for them to think," he said, commenting on the "horror stories" about an alleged possible strike on the country's territory discussed in the Western press. "There are a lot of enterprises on the territory of Poland that make drones, which then fly in our direction, which attack our military. And, of course, there's nothing good about it.

"I would not like to turn into a prophet of the apocalypse, but that this is happening on the territory of Poland is a fact. You remember the publication of our Defense Ministry of a list of enterprises with their locations in many European countries.".