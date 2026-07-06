Russian forces strike defense, energy facilities in Kiev, military airfields

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces carried out a massive overnight strike in response to Kiev’s attacks, hitting defense industry and fuel and energy facilities in Kiev and the surrounding region, as well as military airfield infrastructure in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions, the Defense Ministry said.

"Last night, in response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike using long-range high-precision land-, air-, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles. The strike hit defense industry enterprises, fuel and energy facilities in the city of Kiev and the Kiev Region, as well as military airfield infrastructure in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions," the ministry said.