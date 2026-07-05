Trump plans to contact Putin after meeting with Zelensky in Turkey — Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin after he meets with Vladimir Zelensky on July 8 on the sidelines of the NATO summit to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Reuters quoted a high-ranking US official as saying.

"A senior US official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity about the trip said Trump will meet with Zelensky on Wednesday to discuss ‘how we can end the war’," the story said.

"The senior US official said Trump would likely follow up with Putin after talking to Zelensky. The president feels a real sense of urgency to try to bring this to a stop."

As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, Putin told Trump over the phone that Moscow is ready for a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict based on Russian approaches. He added that the presidents touched upon the Ukrainian settlement, including taking into account Trump’s upcoming participation in the NATO summit in Turkey.

The White House and the State Department have not yet responded to TASS requests regarding the leaders' conversation.