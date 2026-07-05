MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The threat of disintegration is hanging over Ukraine, as there have always been a lot of people in Poland who would like to profit from its territories, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to Pavel Zarubin, a Vesti journalist.

"From the point of view of history, there have always been a lot of hotheads in Poland, but also those who seem reasonable enough, who have always been willing to grab Ukrainian territories. They are absolutely convinced that a significant part of Ukraine is actually Polish lands. This is why the threat of disintegration is actually hanging over Ukraine," he said, commenting on the words of head of Poland’s presidential office Zbigniew Bogucki that the western regions of Ukraine are "small Poland.".