MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Amid territorial losses on the battlefield, Kiev is prepared to commit any crime, including staging chemical provocations, Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin told Izvestia.

"The nationalists are losing one populated area after another. Under these circumstances, in order to shift the information agenda, the Kiev regime is prepared to commit any crime, including staging chemical provocations under a false flag. In addition, they are striking chemical industry facilities. The objective is obvious - to trigger environmental disasters and thereby provoke panic among the civilian population," he said.