Lukashenko says deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus is capable of cooling hotheads

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has emphasized that the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system and tactical nuclear weapons in his country serves as a powerful deterrent capable of calming even the most volatile tensions. Speaking at a ceremony honoring graduates of higher military educational institutions and senior officers, he stated, "The deployment of the Oreshnik mobile missile system and tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus has become a serious strategic factor. It significantly enhances our defense and can temper even the most heated minds."

According to the president, as conveyed by his press service, Belarus does not seek to flaunt or intimidate with these measures.

"We’re not raising these issues to scare anyone," Lukashenko clarified. "But you must understand - these aren’t mere trinkets brought to Belarus. You know better than I do the purpose of these weapons. The hotheads need to cool down."

Despite this, Lukashenko cautioned against complacency. He highlighted the substantial work ahead, especially in light of recent troop combat readiness inspections.

"I am convinced that you understand the gravity of the situation as well as I do. Each of you, particularly those who have attained the rank of general, possesses invaluable knowledge and experience that our country desperately needs today. Tomorrow, all graduates will be leading military units and working tirelessly to improve our strategies and methods for maintaining and employing our forces effectively," he emphasized during the event.