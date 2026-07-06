NATO to announce 140-billion-euro aid to Kiev during upcoming summit — newspaper

BERLIN, July 6. /TASS/. During the NATO summit in Turkey’s Ankara on July 7-8, European leaders will announce an aid package to Ukraine worth at least 140 billion to be allocated over two years, with one notable absconder - the United States, the Handelsblatt newspaper wrote citing German government sources.

The sources said that the draft declaration of the summit, prepared by EU leaders and Canada, includes an assistance package of 70 billion euro in 2026 and at least the same sum in 2027. The contribution amount will be negotiated separately with each participating country.

The United States has declined to add to the intiative, the newspaper wrote. Besides, Washington insisted that the financing of the Kiev government and Ukraine’s potential membership in the alliance be excluded from the summit’s agenda.

Earlier, AFP wrote with reference to diplomatic sources that NATO’s European members and Canada agreed to provide Ukraine with 70-billion-euro military aid packages over 2026 and 2027.