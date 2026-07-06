Russian Foreign Ministry summons Swedish ambassador

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Swedish Ambassador to Moscow Anna Christina Therese Johannesson left the Russian Foreign Ministry building after being summoned there over an attack on the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, a TASS correspondent reported.

TASS has gathered the key information on the development so far.

Russian MFA calls in Swedish envoy

- The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Swedish Ambassador to Moscow Christina Johannesson on Monday, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

- According to her, Russia planned to focus the meeting on Sweden’s obligations under the Vienna Convention and also the assurances Stockholm provided earlier.

- Zakharova noted that Russia’s embassy in Sweden and Russian diplomats "have been the target of not just a terrorist threat but physical drones, with drones launched directly at the premises" of the diplomatic mission.

- She highlighted that this is not the first such incident involving drones.

- Earlier, Russia sent a note to the Swedish Foreign Ministry over another attack on the diplomatic mission, Russian Ambassador to Stockholm Sergey Belyayev told the Vesti television program.

- He pointed out that Moscow expected the Swedish authorities to promptly brief the mission on the outcome of their investigation.

- Swedish Ambassador to Moscow Christina Johannesson left the Russian Foreign Ministry building after a 40-minute meeting, without commenting to the media, a TASS correspondent reported.

Attack on embassy

- On July 2, drones attacked the Russian embassy in Sweden.

- A quadcopter dropped a container with red paint on the embassy premises.

- Another drone, which was carrying a simulated improvised explosive device, crashed on the mission’s territory next to the embassy building.

- Russian diplomats denounced the attack as a blatant attempt to intimidate embassy personnel.

- The embassy placed responsibility for continued attacks and their consequences on the Swedish authorities.

- Over 25 such attacks on the embassy have taken place since May 2024, Russian Ambassador to Stockholm Sergey Belyayev said.

- According to him, Russia has not seen any results of investigations by the host country's authorities over the past two years of attacks.