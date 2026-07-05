MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Europe Union’s progressive militarization turns it into one of the factors that exaggerate problems regarding the Ukrainian conflict settlement’ militarization, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"This is one of the factors that complicates the situation," he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"I am referring to the stance voiced by the European Union, which is gradually turning into a military-political bloc," Peskov noted.