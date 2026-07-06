MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Germany risks finding itself on the brink of a national catastrophe as it follows Ukraine’s Maidan path and continues to pursue a policy of Russophobia, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, argued.



In an article published on the movement’s website, he highlighted the rising popularity of the opposition in Germany, in particular the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which insists that funding for Kiev be stopped after German prosecutors accused Ukraine of sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a position he described as "reasonable." He stated that funding for Kiev must be halted and those responsible for the damage held accountable. "No wonder Alternative for Germany leads the country’s political rankings," the politician maintained. "But we remember Ukraine, where the chaotic hysteria of Maidans broke logic and healthy pragmatism," Medvedchuk continued, questioning whether protests in Erfurt during the party’s annual conference last weekend could resemble a German Maidan.



"This may lead Germany to where it took Ukraine — to poverty, war, and national catastrophe. Meanwhile, a war with Russia, into which Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the EU led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are dragging the country, may even escalate to the use of nuclear weapons, so the policy of the current German leadership is not just criminal, it is irrational," Medvedchuk concluded.