FSB prevents shipment of explosive devices disguised as fragrance sets to servicemen

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a large-scale dispatch of explosive devices disguised as fragrance sets to service members and defense industry personnel, the agency said in a statement.

"The Russian Federal Security Service thwarted a series of subversive and terrorist attacks that Ukrainian intelligence services had planned against the Russian Defense Ministry’s service members taking part in the special military operation and the personnel of defense facilities," the statement reads.

"A Russian citizen born in 2003, recruited by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, was detained in the town of Pervouralsk, Sverdlovsk Region, in March 2025. He retrieved explosive devices disguised as fragrance sets from caches in the Chelyabinsk Region and sent them via Russian Post to military servicemen and officials in Moscow, Voronezh, the Krasnodar and Saratov regions," the FSB specified. FSB officers seized and defused the parcels.

"After he carried out his mission, Ukrainian intelligence agencies broke off contact with him without paying the reward they had promised," the FSB added.

The FSB investigation department in the Chelyabinsk Region opened a criminal investigation into the suspect under Articles 222.1.1 ("Illegal acquisition, storage and transfer of explosives and explosive devices"), 30.3, 205.2 ("Attempted terrorist attack"), and 275 ("High treason") of the Russian Criminal Code.

The FSB reiterated that the Kiev regime continues to actively seek to involve Russian nationals in terrorist activities, and warned that everyone who agreed to assist the enemy would be identified and prosecuted, facing sentences up to life imprisonment.