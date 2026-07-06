One killed in Crimea, two injured in Yaroslavl as Russian air defenses down 519 drones

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 519 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A female civilian was killed in the Crimean city of Kerch; another two people were injured. Two civilians suffered injuries in the city of Yaroslavl in central Russia. A drone strike sparked a fire at an industrial facility in the Kaluga region, while infrastructure was damaged near the ports of Ust-Luga and Vysotsk in the Leningrad region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 519 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Pskov, Novgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Tula, Tver, Yaroslavl, Voronezh, Smolensk, Kaluga, Ryazan, Lipetsk, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Volgograd, Leningrad, Moscow, and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea and the Sea of Azov.

- Air defenses destroyed 16 Ukrainian UAVs over the central Kaluga Region last night, Governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on the Max messaging service.

- Fifteen drones were downed in the town of Gukovo and five districts of the southern Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote on Telegram.

- A total of 56 drones were shot down over the northwestern Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Max.

- Air defenses destroyed eight UAVs over the central Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov wrote on his Max channel.

Consequences

- A woman was killed in the overnight Ukrainian attack on Crimea, and another two people were injured, regional leader Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.

- Two people suffered shrapnel injuries in a massive Ukrainian attack on Yaroslavl, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev wrote on Max.

- The injured were taken to the hospital and are now receiving the necessary medical care.

- A drone strike sparked a fire at an industrial facility in the Dzerzhinsky District of the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Max.

- According to the governor, the facility’s personnel were promptly evacuated.

- According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

- Response teams and Emergencies Ministry personnel are working at the site.

- Damage to infrastructure facilities was reported near the ports of Ust-Luga and Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region; according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Max.

- Response teams are working at the site to address the aftermath.