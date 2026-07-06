MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Polish authorities are supplying weapons to the followers of those who killed their own ancestors, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on a declassified Federal Security Service (FSB) document identifying one of the initiators of the Volhynia massacre.

"Now, with all the details, we see whom Warsaw is supplying weapons to - the followers of the killers of their own ancestors," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

Volhynia massacre

During World War II, the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), in cooperation with German intelligence agencies, launched a campaign against Soviet rule. In 1943, it established the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, banned in Russia). Beginning in February 1943, Ukrainian nationalists launched a campaign to eliminate the Polish population of Volhynia. The campaign reached its peak on July 11, 1943, when OUN-UPA units attacked about 100 Polish settlements. About 100,000 people, mostly women, children, and the elderly, were killed. These events became known as the Volhynia massacre. In 2016, the Polish parliament recognized the Volhynia massacre as genocide against Poles, and in 2025, July 11 was designated a national day of remembrance.

Declassified document

Earlier, Russia's Federal Security Service released a declassified document, identifying one of the initiators of the Volhynia massacre.

The FSB published a declassified special report by Pavel Sudoplatov, head of the NKGB's Fourth Directorate, sent in July 1944 to Soviet People's Commissar for State Security Vsevolod Merkulov. The report said the identity had been established of the UPA commander in Volhynia known as Klim Savur - the head of the Volhynia regional leadership of the OUN.

According to Sudoplatov, a group photograph of the leadership of the Ukrainian nationalist sports organization Sokol in the town of Zbarazh, dating to around 1938, was recovered after the Red Army liberated the town in the Ternopol Region.

By identifying the people in the photograph, investigators established the identity of Dmitry Klyachkivsky, the creator of Ukrainian nationalist armed formations in Volhynia and Polesia that became the core of the UPA and one of the organizers of the Volhynia massacre, the FSB press service said.