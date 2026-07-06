Mass farewell procession for Ali Khamenei begins in Tehran

TEHRAN, July 6. /TASS/. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians have taken to Tehran’s central streets early in the morning to take part in a farewell procession carrying the coffin of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, a TASS correspondent reports.

Khamenei’s body will be carried in a funeral procession from Enghelab Street to Azadi Square, so that Tehran’s residents can pay their last respects to their deceased leader. The body will then be transported to the city of Qom, Iran’s main religious center.

A large number of people have come specifically to Tehran from other Iranian cities and even from abroad. Representatives from almost all 31 provinces can be seen on the streets of the Iranian capital.