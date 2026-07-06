Neymar announces retirement from Brazil national team

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. Neymar, the all-time leading scorer for Brazil's national soccer team, has announced his retirement from international football. His comments were reported by the Globo news portal.

Earlier, TASS reported that Neymar scored his first goal for Brazil since 2023, converting a penalty in the team's 2-1 round-of-16 defeat to Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar, 34, is Brazil's all-time leading scorer, with 80 goals in 130 appearances for the national team. With Brazil, he won the Olympic gold medal in 2016, claimed Olympic silver in 2012, finished runner-up at the 2021 Copa America, and won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. The 2026 World Cup marked his first appearance for Brazil since October 2023.