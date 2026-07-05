BRATISLAVA, July 6. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico described the European narrative of confrontation with Russia as a defense mechanism of frightened Western countries, stressing that Europe's future depends directly on unity with the East, the Standard news portal reported.

"Do we really need confrontation to regain confidence that Europe's survival is possible only through the unity of East and West?" Fico said.

According to the Slovak prime minister, Europe's elites have become trapped in prejudice and fear. Fico called on Slovakia to return to its fundamental values at a time when the spiritual foundations of Western civilization are crumbling.