Russia’s West battlegroup disrupts Ukrainian troop rotation near Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. FPV drone operators from Russia's West battlegroup disrupted a rotation of Ukrainian troops near Krasny Liman, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, reconnaissance units detected enemy personnel attempting to carry out a rotation using a vehicle. The buggy and part of the personnel were destroyed by the first FPV drone, while the remaining militants were eliminated in a nearby tree line," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Ukrainian servicemen fleeing their positions were also detected. They were eliminated using munitions dropped from a quadcopter and strikes by FPV drones.