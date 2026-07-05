MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation is gradually turning into a real war, as Western sponsors are actually involved in the fighting on the side of Kiev, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a journalist of Vesti.

"There is a war going on, this is a real war," he said. "It all started as a special military operation. It continues like a war, because Berlin, Paris, The Hague, Oslo, and, unfortunately, Washington are behind Kiev," he said.

"Because they are being helped to aim through their satellites, they are being helped to aim foreign weapons at our targets through their entire infrastructure.".