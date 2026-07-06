Haaland draws level with Messi, Mbappe atop World Cup scoring chart

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. Norway's forward Erling Haaland has moved into a share of the lead in the scoring race at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After scoring twice in the round-of-16 match against Brazil (2:0), the Norwegian striker has taken his tournament tally to seven goals. France forward Kylian Mbappe and Argentina captain Lionel Messi have also scored seven goals, leaving the three players tied for first place in the tournament's scoring standings. Argentina, however, have yet to play their round-of-16 match.

The 2026 tournament is Haaland's first World Cup. The Norway team is competing at the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Their next opponent will be the winner of the round-of-16 match between Mexico and England, which is scheduled to be played overnight into July 6, Moscow time.

Haaland, 25, has played for England's Manchester City since the summer of 2022. During that time, he has finished as the Premier League's top scorer three times.