Global `party of war’ seeking to prolong Ukraine conflict, Lukashenko says

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. The global `party of war’ is seeking to extend the armed conflict in Ukraine, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The party of war, the international party of war, is making every effort to prolong this armed confrontation," BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian leader as saying at a ceremony honoring graduates of military academies. The Ukraine conflict remains a key hotspot in the region, he said.

Lukashenko reiterated that Belarus, which he said is detested by certain Western politicians for its independent course, does not need war. "We favor finding peaceful solutions to issues. But, as I said, the international `party of war’ opposes that," he explained.

"As it hypocritically declares its allegiance to peace, the European Union has been openly pursuing militarization, which effectively means NATO. Billions are being spent on purchasing strike and offensive weapons," the Belarusian head of state noted.

He also complained about the continued hybrid war against Belarus using economic pressure, political and information campaigns, blackmail, and provocations on the country’s southern borders.