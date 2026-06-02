Court fines Telegram $52,200 for refusal to delete information

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Tagansky Court in Moscow has fined Telegram messenger 3.8 mln rubles ($52,200) for violating the procedure of restricting access to information, the press service of the Moscow City Court told TASS.

"Telegram Messenger Inc. was recognized as liable for committing an administrative offense under Part 2, Art. 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of the procedure of restricting access to information and information resources, with access to which to be restricted under Russian laws). The court set the administrative punishment in the form of the administrative fine of 3.8 million rubles," the press service said.